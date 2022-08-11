No wonder there are conspiracy theories

Nicholas Goldberg’s opinion piece poses the question, “Why do people believe in conspiracy theories?”

When there appears to be no reasonable explanation for something, we search for other explanations.

When our border is allowed to be overrun by illegal entry with no reasonable explanation, we begin to think that it is a ploy to change demographics artificially.

When Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison for trafficking, but no one is exposed as the benefactors of that trafficking, we are left to believe a conspiracy exists to cover up for powerful people.

When the Supreme Court is compromised with the leaking of a brief and no one is held accountable, who benefits from the cover up?

When the IRS is shown to have been weaponized by leadership, what are we to believe?

When the FBI, once a bastion of perceived integrity, is shown through the years to have been weaponized as far back as J. Edgar Hoover, conspiracy becomes real rather than fantasy.

Who benefits from cover-ups? That question leads to conspiracy theories.

The idea of plotting for power or wealth is not new. We should demand more transparency from our leaders.

The problem is not that we have conspiracy theories. The real tragedy is that with our history of deceit, we cannot automatically exclude anything from the range of possibility. Thomas Sowell said it best. “How can anyone read history and still trust politicians?”

Overly paranoid? Consider this challenge. Name five federal politicians you absolutely trust to make decisions only in the best interest of our country, not for their personal interest. Name three. Name one.

This is the greatest argument for limited central government. Yet the bloated bureaucracy expands exponentially without accountability, and, amazingly, many of us do not seem to care.

MICHAEL TERRAL

College Station