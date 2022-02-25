 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No solution given for lack of coaches
George Cunningham’s opinion on why the “NFL lacks diversity at the top” does not shed the first ray of light on solutions to the perceived problem.

His answer that the lack of black and Hispanic head coaches has multiple causes and requires “structural change “ fails to provide a constructive solution. If his 20 years of study cannot provide some recommendations for change, is there any value to his conclusions?

At the player level, no one seems to have a problem with 60% to 70% Black players in the NFL and greater than 90% in the NBA.

The answer seems to be that the best players get to play, and that’s fine. But they don’t accept that argument at the coaching level. 

I am not an academic, but my experience tells me that the skill sets for successful players and successful coaches are very different. In my experience great players rarely make great coaches, and the most successful coaches were great students of the game rather then great players. 

Team owners are looking for winners, not numbers. 

If Cunningham can’t provide constructive recommendations, I suggest that he study to determine what attributes made successful Black coaches successful — there have been many — and use his knowledge to counsel aspiring coaches to develop those skills. 

JOHN GUIDO

College Station 

