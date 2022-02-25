No solution given for lack of coaches

George Cunningham’s opinion on why the “NFL lacks diversity at the top” does not shed the first ray of light on solutions to the perceived problem.

His answer that the lack of black and Hispanic head coaches has multiple causes and requires “structural change “ fails to provide a constructive solution. If his 20 years of study cannot provide some recommendations for change, is there any value to his conclusions?

At the player level, no one seems to have a problem with 60% to 70% Black players in the NFL and greater than 90% in the NBA.

The answer seems to be that the best players get to play, and that’s fine. But they don’t accept that argument at the coaching level.

I am not an academic, but my experience tells me that the skill sets for successful players and successful coaches are very different. In my experience great players rarely make great coaches, and the most successful coaches were great students of the game rather then great players.