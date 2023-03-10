An article (Eagle, March 5) was headlined "Debate: Texas or California?" I don't know the idiot who wrote it, but I lived in California for 45 years pastoring Baptist churches and I laughed so hard at the article.

If you want high taxes, moral pollution, extremely expensive housing, high cost of living, and an atheist governor who hates the church, move to California. If it is so great, why are people leaving by the thousands?

They moved to the South and Southwest, with Texas being the destination they went to more than any other state.

The most popular state Californians are moving to is Texas. If California is so great, why are they leaving and going to, of all places, Texas?

According to the article, in 2019, 82,235 Californians left for Texas. In 2021, California declined by 173,173 people. Since 2021, Texas population has increased by 470,708 people.

Looks to me that Texas is doing OK.

MILTON WOODALL

College Station