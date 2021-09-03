No freedom to infect others

Most people have a label such as vegetarian, lawyer, doctor, manager, law officer, teacher, etc. These labels designate a change in their behavior, but not necessarily in their identity.

These people are not different because they changed their eating habits or because of the careers they have chosen. These are external labels. What is more imortant is what they are like on the inside.

All of us were born somewhere and took on a certain identity. For example, if you were born in Texas, you are a Texan. If you were born in Florida, you are a Floridian.

One thing, however, is all of us who are citizens are called Americas — but this would be something of an external label, too.

So what is that internal something we feel in our sould, mind, heart and gut. It's more than a place on a map. more than a word, or more than a label. It's something you can't define, but it exists.

That "something" is what makes America America — and that is us. We, the people, are America — not a place, not a label, but our wordly being and position.

We are a united family seeking life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. But we don't have the freedom to kill each other.