No confidence Batt will still print

Thank you for the timely editorial (Eagle, Feb. 20) with regards to The Battalion matter.

I believe The Battalion has been in Texas A&M management's gun sights since the Bonfire tragedy. How else can one account for a newly installed president making this a high priority initiative from the get-go.

It is intimidation of the press pure and simple from my perspective.

The Battalion print edition dates back to 1893 — some 129 years ago. It has persevered through great advance and tumult of the university, always telling the stories from the students' perspectives. Now it is to be silenced in one fell swoop.

This is a tremendous loss for the university and its students — past, present and future.

I have to say I am proud The Eagle took a stand for The Battalion print edition to continue. I had confidence that The Eagle would come to the defense.

Now we shall watch to see what the university will do.