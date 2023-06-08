I'm the one of the last of a dying breed. My unexpected journey as a paper carrier is coming to an end. The Eagle will stop home delivery as of June 19. [Editor's note: Starting June 20, The Eagle will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.]

Since 1988, I've been connected to The Eagle in one way or another. My kids and I made the paper when we were frolicking in the pool in Southwood Valley in 1989.

I made the front page as part of the team that started KEOS 89.1 public radio, which went on air on March 25, 1995. Ruthie Foster and I made the front page several times while on stage at various events and local venues.

During the George Floyd-Black Lives Matter demonstrations, there I was again. There were more — those are the highlights.

In 2015, I needed to supplement my income because I had ventured into a new business as a wellness consultant. The paper route was easy. The decent income the paper route provided became required for my financial survival, especially during COVID. Paper carriers were deemed "essential employees."

Since The Eagle announced the end of home deliveries, so many of my customers have hugged me. One morning, one of my dear people came out to speak with me. He reached for my hand and, crying, said how much he appreciated everything I did for him and his wife. "We love you," he said. "We are going to miss you."

While I will be grateful to be able to sleep all night again, I am sad to see the end of an era. For eight years I have driven the streets of our community, bringing news to people I have come to know and love.

For those of you who still have a paper carrier, tell them they matter. Give them a generous tip and a coffee. Maybe even a hug. They often go through a lot to get your news to your door.

CYD CASSONE

College Station