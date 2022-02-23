Need to learn journalism of the future

Print news is dying or ebbing and being replaced with digital. Even cursory research of newspaper death reveals that fact. And many existing newspapers offer both. You can be sure that these news outlets are watching the subscription numbers of both.

Many senior citizens are digitally proficient and enjoy the ability to enlarge the type size. The number of free short online newsletters increases.

The problem at A&M and other colleges, students can live in a bubble: lack of knowledge of steady change and the adage, "we’ve never done it that way and don’t have to do so."

Making The Battalion digital prepares students for the rapidly developing world of digital journalism and not just prinyjournalism. Students become more employable, not less.

ELIZABETH TEBEAUX

College Station