 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Need to learn journalism of the future
0 Comments

Need to learn journalism of the future

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Print news is dying or ebbing and being replaced with digital. Even cursory research of newspaper death reveals that fact. And many existing newspapers offer both. You can be sure  that these news outlets are watching the subscription numbers of both.

Many senior citizens are digitally proficient and enjoy the ability to enlarge the type size. The number of free short online newsletters increases. 

The problem at A&M and other colleges, students can live in a bubble: lack of knowledge of steady change and the adage, "we’ve never done it that way and don’t have to do so." 

Making The Battalion digital prepares students for the rapidly developing world of digital journalism and not just prinyjournalism.  Students become more employable, not less.

ELIZABETH TEBEAUX

College Station

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't change horses in midstream
Letters

Don't change horses in midstream

Reflecting the values of Brazos County is what Rep. John Raney has been doing in Austin the past five terms. “Don’t change horses in midstream…

Represents area consistently
Letters

Represents area consistently

I do not know state Rep. John Raney personally, but my husband does and calls him a “straight shooter” — about as close to transparency as we …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert