 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Need regulations for drone service

  • 0

Amazon Prime drone airport and drone delivery service is proposed for College Station. 

The city’s Planning and Zoning  Commission approved rezoning of 400 Tech Way (behind the Mercedes dealership) on Thursday. Its decision was based only on the ground impacts.  

But drones fly and the biggest risks and most noise will be take-offs and landings at our homes and the airport and routes in between. 

Currently, these drones will fly over homes.   Quieter, safer routes would have them fly over existing roads. These noisy, autonomous 85- pound drones, more than six feet wide, will land in backyards to deliver small packages under five pounds.    

One of these drones started a 25 acre fire in Oregon. There have been numerous other incidents, but no humans have died yet.

We need forums to share research and get additional information and a local drone exhibition to hear, see and feel the impacts of these drones in action. 

People are also reading…

Our city currently has no air rights or drone regulations.   

The Federal Aviation Administration is regulating this as Standard Part 135 (no size or scope restrictions).

We need number, size, noise and speed restrictions.

We need new regulations before this project is approved at the College Station City Council meeting on July 14.  

Full disclosure and implementing adequate regulations and procedures will ensure drone delivery service is a success for Amazon, our city and residents.

DENISE SNYDER

College Station

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial wrong on gun ownership

For protection of family, many choose the same firearms law enforcement use for their defensive purposes. This includes a semi-automatic rifle…

Remove cellphones from our schools

These 18 year olds today can be said to be part of the "pandemic generation," living through the pandemic isolation where many had no way to f…

KAMU is carrying Jan. 6 hearings

A letter on Thursday's Opinion page criticized KAMU-TV for not showing the hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots. In fact, KAMU-TV carri…

CS is about to face financial woes

On May 20, Councilman John Crompton gave the city of College Station an acknowledgement that this is his last term on the city council. For hi…

A prayer for sons to grow with God

As a teenager, this Father’s Prayer of Gen. Douglas MacArthur, commander of the United States forces in the Far East in World War II, made a l…

Join the League of Women Voters

As president of the recently restarted League of Women Voters of the Brazos Valley (LWV-BV), I am inviting everyone 18 or older to join us.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert