Need regulations for drone service

Amazon Prime drone airport and drone delivery service is proposed for College Station.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved rezoning of 400 Tech Way (behind the Mercedes dealership) on Thursday. Its decision was based only on the ground impacts.

But drones fly and the biggest risks and most noise will be take-offs and landings at our homes and the airport and routes in between.

Currently, these drones will fly over homes. Quieter, safer routes would have them fly over existing roads. These noisy, autonomous 85- pound drones, more than six feet wide, will land in backyards to deliver small packages under five pounds.

One of these drones started a 25 acre fire in Oregon. There have been numerous other incidents, but no humans have died yet.

We need forums to share research and get additional information and a local drone exhibition to hear, see and feel the impacts of these drones in action.

Our city currently has no air rights or drone regulations.

The Federal Aviation Administration is regulating this as Standard Part 135 (no size or scope restrictions).

We need number, size, noise and speed restrictions.

We need new regulations before this project is approved at the College Station City Council meeting on July 14.

Full disclosure and implementing adequate regulations and procedures will ensure drone delivery service is a success for Amazon, our city and residents.

DENISE SNYDER

College Station