We have a serious problem with individuals who do not understand what is happening with our leaders. There's a lot of confusion about this subject.

We have been tolerant to the point to where there has to be justice. The border and the wall have become our only protection and to allow only to those who are legal. If this continues, we have lost all rights as citizens

We need more justice and not for those who do not understand what's right from wrong.

Keeping the requirement for this involves a large amount of funds that we will need to keep this in progress. We need to come to an agreement as to what we can provide for our country and keep our wall intact.

Let's keep this country safe and put our priorities in the right place so that we do not become a government shutdown.

ROSE WISE

Navasota