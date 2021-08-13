Natural immunity is being left out of vaccine discussion

Many read the letter to the editor printed in The Eagle July 29 titled “Please get vaccinated,” written by my friend and colleague Dr. Mark Brauer.
After an open dialogue with Dr. Brauer about his letter, I was able to share with him my concerns regarding natural immunity that were not addressed in his letter. Recently, the topic has shifted from a discussion of “immunity” to “vaccination status.”
I am a nurse anesthetist and have been practicing throughout this pandemic. I routinely provided frontline care for COVID-positive patients, including intubations and placement of epidurals and spinal blocks for our obstetric patients. I consistently wear the recommended PPE equipment. In January, I contracted SARS-CoV-2 and was blessed by having only cold-like symptoms and short-term loss of smell. How I contracted it is unknown and now irrelevant. What is relevant, however, is that I now have natural immunity (through antibody production).
I continue to be exposed to COVID, both personally and professionally with this ongoing pandemic, and my natural immunity has protected me. It concerns me that the pressure to “GET VACCINATED” is in the headlines, all over the varied media outlets and a constant topic in public settings, yet there is little discussion about natural immunity. Natural immunity can easily be lab tested. When I hear someone professing the words “GET VACCINATED," I have to ask “who are you talking to?” The large number of those that have developed natural immunity after contracting SARS-CoV-2 (and the societal benefits this offers to reaching herd immunity) are simply not a part of the discussion. Why not?
With ongoing discussion of “vaccine mandates/passports,” our focus should not be on vaccination status, but on trying to accomplish immunity. Whether it is obtained naturally through a Sars-CoV-2 infection, or through a vaccine created to achieve the same antibody mediated immunity, why does it matter? Immunity is immunity.
STEPHANIE CUMPTON
Bryan