Natural immunity is being left out of vaccine discussion

Many read the letter to the editor printed in The Eagle July 29 titled “Please get vaccinated,” written by my friend and colleague Dr. Mark Brauer.

After an open dialogue with Dr. Brauer about his letter, I was able to share with him my concerns regarding natural immunity that were not addressed in his letter. Recently, the topic has shifted from a discussion of “immunity” to “vaccination status.”

I am a nurse anesthetist and have been practicing throughout this pandemic. I routinely provided frontline care for COVID-positive patients, including intubations and placement of epidurals and spinal blocks for our obstetric patients. I consistently wear the recommended PPE equipment. In January, I contracted SARS-CoV-2 and was blessed by having only cold-like symptoms and short-term loss of smell. How I contracted it is unknown and now irrelevant. What is relevant, however, is that I now have natural immunity (through antibody production).