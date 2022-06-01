Myths simply do not have to be true

The Rev. Daryl Hay (Eagle, May 29) recounts the story of Joshua admonishing his followers not to worship idols.

Hay goes on to say that, unfortunately, we treat many things as idols today, including celebrity, sex and guns. He asks, why do we value guns so much and why can’t we pass reasonable laws restricting their use?

One answer is that many people believe there is a vast liberal cabal that is trying to take over the federal government and to deprive them of their basic rights. For them, it’s critical to keep guns so they can fight back. This has been drummed into them by right-wing politicians and Fox News for decades.

Why do so many people believe outrageous lies, such as Donald Trump won the last election? As with the liberal cabal lie, self-serving politicians and media outlets are partially to blame.

I also blame religious leaders who present mythical stories as facts. Believing one myth makes it more likely that you’ll believe another.

The stories in the Old Testament are myths, not factual accounts of actual events. They are, nevertheless, powerful, important and worthy of retelling. Myths have been important to people everywhere throughout history, and rightly so. It is not necessary to insist that they also be true.

BOBBY PRESLEY

College Station