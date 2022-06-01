 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Myths simply do not have to be true

  • 0

The Rev. Daryl Hay (Eagle, May 29) recounts the story of Joshua admonishing his followers not to worship idols.

Hay goes on to say that, unfortunately, we treat many things as idols today, including celebrity, sex and guns. He asks, why do we value guns so much and why can’t we pass reasonable laws restricting their use?

One answer is that many people believe there is a vast liberal cabal that is trying to take over the federal government and to deprive them of their basic rights. For them, it’s critical to keep guns so they can fight back. This has been drummed into them by right-wing politicians and Fox News for decades.

Why do so many people believe outrageous lies, such as Donald Trump won the last election? As with the liberal cabal lie, self-serving politicians and media outlets are partially to blame.

I also blame religious leaders who present mythical stories as facts. Believing one myth makes it more likely that you’ll believe another.

People are also reading…

The stories in the Old Testament are myths, not factual accounts of actual events. They are, nevertheless, powerful, important and worthy of retelling. Myths have been important to people everywhere throughout history, and rightly so. It is not necessary to insist that they also be true.

BOBBY PRESLEY

College Station

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thank you for loving look at school

Many thanks to Nate Sharp for his years of volunteer service at Forest Ridge Elementary School in College Station — and for writing so beautif…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert