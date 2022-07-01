 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MSC should be early voting location

As Americans continue to work on access to voting for all, the consideration of polling places, both on election day and for early voting, is critical.

Texas A&M is home for many students who will be voting for the first time in the fall election. Providing those students easy access to a polling place is essential in giving them a positive first-time voting experience.

 

In prior elections, the wait time to vote at the MSC on election day was extensive, more than two hours. People in line to vote had to leave to go to class or back to work.

Having early voting on campus would allow each person to find a time to vote that fits into his or her schedule.

As Brazos County commissioners determine early voting locations, I encourage them to add a polling place at the MSC on the A&M campus. Having early voting at the MSC provides nearly 70,000 residents — students, faculty, and staff — voting access.

This is beneficial in many ways. The newest voters find that voting is not a chore but a right that is accessible easily. The voting location signage at the MSC would be a daily reminder about the election and allow time for each person to research the candidates and make informed decisions on how to vote.

Although College Station City Hall is adjacent to the campus, it is not easily accessible to those on campus. The time commitment of nearly an hour transit time to early vote at cty hall would be a detriment to many on-campus voters.

As president of the League of Women Voters of the Brazos Valley, I encourage Brazos County commissioners to include the MSC on the A&M campus as an early voting location.

SARA PTOMEY

Bryan

