 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More registration fees are unacceptable

  • 0

Brazos County Commissioners called for an almost $100 million transportation bond as well as a special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents. 

The additional $10 fee is proposed for all cars in the Regional Mobility Authority boondoggle, which was created by the state and not voted on by taxpayers. 

Only recently a $10 fee slipped in for all cars in the authority's area. Now another $10 car fee is proposed soon after the initial fee.

Taxpayers can expect this $10 car fee increase to be a regular occasion and likely mine and other car registrations will exceed $100 in the near future. It must be stopped now.

My 2022 car registration cost was:

Registration fee, $51.75; Regional Mobility Authority fee, $10.00; Child Safety fee, $1.50; Inspection fee, $7.50; Processing fee, $4.75; for a total of $75.50. 

People are also reading…

JIM KEBLINGER

Bryan

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Son finds ways to save gas today

Waco and College Station have been at odds at the gasoline pump at least since the 1950s and the days of memorable price wars of 25 cents and …

Why is gas so much cheaper in Waco?

In my travels to Waco, it appears that Waco and the Bryan-College Station areas share some similarities. Both metropolitan populations are aro…

The Lord moves in mysterious ways

Could it be that, like Job, Donald Trump is being tempted by the Devil? Could all his financial, political and criminal problems be ways to te…

Police doing job ticketing diners

In reply to Steve Herrin's letter of Aug. 8, we truly appreciate his family eating lunch in College Station. We also appreciate our visitors o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert