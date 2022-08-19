More registration fees are unacceptable

Brazos County Commissioners called for an almost $100 million transportation bond as well as a special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents.

The additional $10 fee is proposed for all cars in the Regional Mobility Authority boondoggle, which was created by the state and not voted on by taxpayers.

Only recently a $10 fee slipped in for all cars in the authority's area. Now another $10 car fee is proposed soon after the initial fee.

Taxpayers can expect this $10 car fee increase to be a regular occasion and likely mine and other car registrations will exceed $100 in the near future. It must be stopped now.

My 2022 car registration cost was:

Registration fee, $51.75; Regional Mobility Authority fee, $10.00; Child Safety fee, $1.50; Inspection fee, $7.50; Processing fee, $4.75; for a total of $75.50.

JIM KEBLINGER

Bryan