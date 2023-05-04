I registered our daughter for summer camp at the College Station schools registration site as soon as it opened at 10 a.m. on April 3.

Now, I am told that our daughter is put on the wait list. I spoke with the staff at Community Education at the school district and was informed that my registration was completed at 10:09 a.m. (which makes sense since it does take a few minutes to enter the information). I was told that everyone who registered after 10:05 a.m. was put on a wait list.

I was also told that 400 people registered before 10:05 a.m. which logically is questionable. This assumes that hundreds of parents were able to sign in and complete the registration in five minutes, as if it was a racehorse and everyone was at the starting line ready to submit their registrations and were so well versed in the operation of the site that they could complete it within three to four minutes. This does not make logical sense!

The logical possibility here is that the site was opened before 10 a.m. without many of us knowing about it. This happened in the previous years in which select people were informed through connections with the school district and were able to register their children well before everyone else could do the same. We were told of this after the fact and were told that this practice would not be repeated — but it continues to be as it seems from the action by the school district to place our child on the wait list.

This is clearly not a good practice. We are all taxpayers and residents of this community. Everyone, regardless of race, color and ethnic background or affiliation with various networks ought to be treated the same.

Why is this practice sanctioned by the College Station school district?

REZA LANGARI

College Station