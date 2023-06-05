BTU bashing was the order of the day during the College Station Council meeting on May 25. There was much bemoaning and mudslinging about the BTU transmission lines across their city.

Why you may ask? It was during a presentation for the council regarding the planned Rosemary Drive sewer line and it was an obvious ploy to deflect the real issue: the destruction of Rosemary and Park Drives.

But let’s discuss BTU just a bit to get it gone once and done. The utility that became BTU predates College Station. College Station could not provide utilities to its residents and BTU provided it. Even today there are areas that College Station has asked for BTU’s help to serve its continued development.

And BTU serves areas that College Station is gobbling up so of course there are going to be BTU service lines.

So much orchestrated back and forth between council members chastising BTU for its existence that dates back decades when most of the now urban area was cow pasture.

But what of today? The real reason council members brought up BTU was to justify their desire to come into Bryan and destroy a historic neighborhood. They need a sewer line so they want to bulldoze trees, condemn homeowner's land, and ruin it forever.

They have a choice and they have alternatives. The existing sewer line has to be rehabilitated anyway — it is already budgeted for rehab.

Their obvious media ploy to throw up BTU as a red herring fooled no one. The sarcasm and thinly veiled concern for their residents and the non-existing threat of BTU only highlights the depths of misinformation and obfuscation they are spewing to validate the destruction of Rosemary and Park Drives.

JENNIFER WEBER

Bryan