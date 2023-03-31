John Walter should practice what he preaches. According to his set of beliefs, he achieved his position as director of the Defense Cyber Leader Development Program on the back of white supremacy and male patriarchy.

Walter’s career is subsidized from the benefits of being a white male, and now he is an old white male refusing to leave his seat of power.

How are we to quantify if Walter was actually the most qualified, or even well-qualified by using a lower standard, because he argues it’s a subjective exercise.

Walter should resign his position and let the Texas A&M Center for Cybersecurity have a director who reflects the faces of Texas. It’s time for white liberals to stop the elitism of proclaiming judgment who is qualified or “well enough” qualified by using race or gender (which Walter conveniently left out).

Walter should be the first in line for an angioplasty with a “well enough” surgeon. Meritocracy is the only way to have a functional society.

Unfortunately, the current occupant in the White House only checks the boxes on appointments and hires — the actual successful operational of the government and expertise is secondary. The results (Transportation, FAA, Homeland/Border Security, to name a few) reflect that.

WENDY LETENDRE

College Station