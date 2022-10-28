Mayor candidate is a true public servant

The “meet the candidates” questionnaire in The Eagle last week proves why Mike Southerland is the best choice for mayor of Bryan.

Southerland is the only candidate whose responses did not fall back on the business-as-usual attitudes and projects espoused by recent councils, attitudes and projects that must serve somebody but do not serve the majority of Bryan’s citizens.

Rather than filling space with generalized replies, Southerland gave substantive answers, including itemized lists of projects for the city and of his education and substantial experience.

In particular, regarding "Hear Citizens," one of the other candidates revealed his condescension toward the residents he supposedly serves. Few expect a direct reply from the council, as the mayor regularly announces that the council is “prohibited” from answering. However, residents would appreciate if the council made an attempt to actually listen to them instead of fiddling with their smart phones. This is a failure Southerland wouldaddress.

I met Southerland as a council member years ago when my district’s elected council member would not respond to my concerns. I have since watched Southerland take on residents’ issues in a thoughtful and serious manner.

Mike is a true public servant, seemingly a rarity these days. As mayor, Southerland would return this attitude of public service to Bryan City Council.

At this point, I should add that electing candidates such as Raul Santana (SMD 1), Rafael Peña (SMD 2), and Doris Machinski (SMD 4) would greatly advance Southerland’s goal to serve Bryan.

Vote for Mike Southerland for mayor of Bryan.

JOHN MILLER

Bryan