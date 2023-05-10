MatureWell needs to stay open!

Why? It is a specialty service for elderly who want to stay active and thrive as they age! When I turned 55, I joined MatureWell because I had recently had a hip replacement and everywhere else in town I had worked out focused on "getting me in shape" without any context to my age and life of injuries.

Everything for me changed once I joined MatureWell. I learned a routine that was both age appropriate and accommodated my lifelong injuries (thank you, Kathy!). I learned an exercise routine that was sustainable that focused on stretching and balance. I learned that I needed to stop exercising like I was 18.

I remember in the first year meeting a woman who had just finished playing tennis. She was 92 and wanted to warm down and get some stretching in after her match. Isn't that what we want to support in our community?

I recently retired and the connections and the support from the community at MatureWell has been critical for my transition away from a 35-year career at Texas A&M.

As I stay in this community and continue to get older, MatureWell has been my happy place. It has provided me a place to focus on my physical health with specialty training, fun classes, and a sense of comradery.

It needs to stay open.

MARY ANN COVEY, '92

College Station