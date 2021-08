While the economy may be growing at a brisk pace, it is not a reliable indicator for those on fixed incomes.

My Social Security check has lost a lot of its pre-pandemic purchasing power. There is also the added expense of services we seniors depend on, such as curbside services and the rising cost of gasoline.

All the essential costs associated with basic living expenses, groceries, medicine, medical care, toiletries and innumerable others are breaking the backs of seniors.

MICHAEL KELLER

Bryan