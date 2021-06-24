Many people to thank for vaccine response

Our emergency management coordinators spend much of their time planning for, and training for, emergency situations that could affect the community. These “disasters,” as we call them, range from hurricanes and other weather disasters to explosions and environmental catastrophes.

These emergency management coordinators have worked on and conducted drills to perfect a local response to a pandemic, and although these efforts typically were focused on diseases such as smallpox and anthrax, the techniques and methodologies also are applicable to responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether dealing with a hurricane, explosion, terrorist attack or a pandemic, the response structure is going to be the same.

On Jan. 5, I was asked to head up our community’s vaccination operations, I immediately turned to the emergency management coordinators for Texas A&M, College Station, Bryan and Brazos County and asked them to assist with this project. They were able hit the ground running because they had built plans and conducted training over the past 10 years. This team brought together the local subject-matter experts who would assist with creating the Vaccination Hub) and began to build an operation that ultimately would administer more than 100,000 doses.