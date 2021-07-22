Many good reasons to get vaccinated

Texas A&M has signed on to research oleandrin for COVID-19 treatment. Oleandrin is derived from the toxic plant, oleander. Oleandrin is a cardiac glycoside that is toxic, and can be lethal, to humans and animals.

Rather than taking on a lengthy research project with little chance for proving the efficacy and safety of a toxic compound such as oleandrin for COVID-19 treatment, I suggest:

Invest in education to encourage that researched and approved COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. be utilized to the fullest extent possible.

If you are eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and you have not yet done so: