I am writing to recommend Roy Brantley for judge of Brazos County Court at Law No. 2. I have had the honor and privilege of personally knowing Roy and his amazing family.

Roy Brantley is a man I have come to honor, love and respect for more than 30 years. In these 30 years, Roy has proven time and time again to be a man of character, integrity, wisdom, and a fighter for justice with the tenacity to stay in the fight to the end.

Roy is Christian without apology, and a strong, loving family man. Because of these strong convictions, he is a conservative Republican.

Roy is a very successful lawyer and has a history of fighting for injustice in our city. I have seen Roy not only champion the fight for the right to life for the unborn, but also advocating the restoration of the family unit.

Roy has a love for our city. He is informed, invested, and a champion for the higher good of the Brazos Valley.

For these reasons I personally endorse Roy Brantley for judge of the County Court at Law No. 2