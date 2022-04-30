Making Abbott the hero of immigrants

Gov. Greg Abbot needs full applause for his most kind, wonderful and incredible caring humanitarian act of busing immigrants to Washington, D.C.

I can think of no other kinder gesture of goodwill towards these immigrants than sending them to our nation's capital to show them our great appreciation of their hard-fought journey to come here and show them our glorious past in person.

This act of busing them free of charge is an inspiration to us all.

And it should be implemented to use free bus rides for these immigrants to all major cities to all states and relieve Texas of any lingering border detainment issues. They get here, we bus them onward as quick as possible.

And Gov. Abbott's busing actions are now making him the personal hero of the migrants.

Outstanding, sir. Way to go!

JAMES BROWN

Bryan