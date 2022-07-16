Make great music with the BV Chorale

Calling all people who would like to sing in the best choral group in the Brazos area. We have about 80 singers in our Brazos Valley Chorale, but would like a whole lot more.

Our schedule is ambitious, challenging and beautiful. Here is your chance to sing some of the most important music ever written, starting with Beethoven's "Ninth SYmphony" plus the Ukrainian national anthem, all to be sung with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra on Sept. 25th.

We also will be singing four other area performances throughout the coming season, along with other ad hoc events. You will be participating in quality performances, friendships, artistic development, community involvement and fun.

Auditions will be on Aug. 6. Sign up by calling 979-476-8199 or email bvchorale.org.

Don't let an audition scare you. It just allows your artistic director can evaluate your vocal range and quality.

So join us in the Brazos Valley Chorale and sing.

Music and singing are two of the best elixirs for the soul.

TYRONE GORMLEY

Bryan