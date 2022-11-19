Make do with what Bryan already has

I understand it is business as usual and always will be, but that is not a good thing for taxpayers. New buildings, new parks is just a way for the Bryan City Council to appropriate money to increase its budget.

Council members do this by spending every penny allotted in the current budget. This should not be acceptable in the current inflationary climate. They need to exercise some Yankee ingenuity and fiscal responsibility.

We don’t need new expensive structures. Make do by renovating what you have.

MICHAEL KELLER

Bryan