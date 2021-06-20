Majority holds the fate of America

For almost 250 years, America has been a nation in which the majority of the people upheld Judeo-Christian principles. Now our country is facing an attack by progressives to tear down all aspects of our history and culture and rebuild America to the leftists’ ideal of a socialist/communist society –- not advantageous to most people in any place it has been tried.

How to do that? Replace God with government. Destroy the family. Kill unborn babies and indoctrinate the survivors. Take away private property. Divide the people. Cause chaos. Rule by fear. Create an elite ruling class that controls the workers. All of this is happening in America right now.

Christians must stand against this attack. How to do this? Educate people: public relations ads, letters to the editor, email committees of correspondence, conduct political discussion groups, billboards and yard signs across the country. Be creative! Form and support conservative organizations. Support and file lawsuits. Be active in politics, especially locally.

With June declared Pride Month, Christians must say, “No, no, don’t celebrate sin!” God’s word implicitly denounces homosexual behavior. God or godless ideology? That decision by the majority of Americans will determine America’s future.