Mail service not as bad as it seems

Usually when I read a letter to the editor that is full of questionable statements, I turn the other cheek and pray that one of their friends or family will provide them with accurate information to help prevent them from publicly embarrassing themselves in the future.

It’s amazingly easy in the U.S. (unlike Russia or China) for people to find the facts, if they take a few minutes to do their own research. If only they would look instead of repeating “facts” they get from a source they fail ever to question.

So since a recent writer asked three times why her mail arrives at a time she does not appreciate, here are the answers to her questions.

She may recall the outrage when then- President Donald Trump appointed Louis De Joy to be the postmaster general. He had no postal service experience and his most relevant qualifications was that he was a fundraiser. One source said, “Since his appointment he has received criticism for his versions of cost-reduction policies, the removal of high-speed mail sorting machines, eliminating overtime and removing lower volume post offices.”

Perhaps the writer’s comment was poorly worded, so hopefully she was not intending to mean that the horrific inconvenience of receiving her Target bill at 9 p.m. was actually the equivalent to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with its 10,000+ deaths, tens of thousands of injuries, hundreds of thousands of children taken from Ukraine to Russia, cities destroyed and the whole of Europe threatened with the same atrocities if the Ukrainians do not succeed at pushing back this unlawful aggressor.

As a Christian woman, I have been taught to compare my perceived hardships to others when I think I have a problem. Practicing thankfulness usually helps me put things in perspective.

DENISE FRIES

Bryan