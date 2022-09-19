Looking forward to a better road

In light of the road construction and recent traffic delays on Harvey Mitchell Parkway, I would like to distract everyone with some good news.

Since the diverging diamond interchange at Raymond Stotzer Parkway (FM 60) opened in August 2018, crashes in that area have dropped by almost 80%.

According to Texas Department of Transportation's Crash Information Reporting System, there were 155 reported crashes at or around the interchange from January 2012 to July 2018. Seven of those had a reported serious injury and one was fatal.

From August 2018 to today, there have been 21 reported crashes, with no serious injuries or fatalities. Per year, that's a 78% decline in total crashes and a 100% decline in serious injury crashes.

As I wait behind another questionably timed stoplight on Harvey Mitchell, the hope for a better, safer road in the future — like FM 60 — is one of the only things that keeps me sane.

CHRIS WELLS

College Station