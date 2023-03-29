As a former justice of the peace for Precinct 2, I conducted more than a thousand inquests in Brazos County.

I always had families question why it was taking so long to get autopsy results.

We would send the bodies to Travis County at that time. During 2010, I called on Tom Wilkinson of the Brazos Valley Council of Governments to host a conference with the surrounding counties to see if they would be interested in supporting a medical examiner’s office here in Brazos County to expedite the process.

Additionally, I contacted Dr. Nancy Dickey, who then was head of the Texas A&M medical school, and she stated in a letter to me that the school would not wish to pursue this endeavor.

The other counties also wanted Brazos County to fund the whole project.

Needless to say nothing became of this and the Travis County medical examiner's office would increase its fees every year at taxpayers' expense.

I think proposed local office is one of the most well-thought-out offices. Many counties do not put this much thought and planning into the project ahead of time. This will work because of the relationship the office will have with the medical school. It is a win-win proposition.

Despite the shortage of forensic pathologists, I do not think you will have a problem recruiting because of the academic offerings and a great location.

TOMMY MUNOZ

Bryan