Kudos to Josh Sebesta and friends at State Roofing. I am a bilateral cochlear implant recipient and, while working in our yard, my right ear piece fell off in dense foliage and ground cover.

I called Josh at State Roofing in hopes he would let me use the company's magnet rakes generally used to pick up stray nails.

Josh and his friends worked through their lunch hour and I am thrilled to report the $12,000 ear piece was found and in great shape.

My sincere thanks!

BILL FALLWELL

Bryan