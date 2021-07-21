Living like the novel '1984'

If you are older than 60, you likely are aware of George Orwell's novel "1984." Perhaps you have even read it.

What has transpired in the past few months, especially in the past few days, reminds me of that novel. First a growing percent of our population is becoming (or has become) dependent on the federal government. I don't recall who said it, but if more than 50 percent of the population become dependent on the federal government, then democracy will be lost. We may already have passed that threshold.

In the novel, the government controls the media. Recently, the Biden administration offered "suggestions" as to what is misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccinations to Big Tech. Do you really think that Big Tech will ignore these "suggestions?" Big Brother is on the horizon!

Related to this are two events in Texas and Washington, D.C. Democrats in the Texas House have fled the state to "protect the rights of the minority." In the U. S. Senate, Democrats are preparing to change the rules in order to deny protection of the minority as instituted by those who drew up the Constitution.

By the way, I do think those who refuse vaccination hurt not only themselves, but others as well.

