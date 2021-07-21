 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Living like the novel '1984'
0 comments

Living like the novel '1984'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

If you are older than 60, you likely are aware of George Orwell's novel "1984." Perhaps you have even read it.

What has transpired in the past few months, especially in the past few days, reminds me of that novel. First a growing percent of our population is becoming (or has become) dependent on the federal government. I don't recall who said it, but if more than 50 percent of the population become dependent on the federal government, then democracy will be lost. We may already have passed that threshold.

In the novel, the government controls the media. Recently, the Biden administration offered "suggestions" as to what is misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccinations to Big Tech. Do you really think that Big Tech will ignore these "suggestions?" Big Brother is on the horizon!

Related to this are two events in Texas and Washington, D.C. Democrats in the Texas House have fled the state to "protect the rights of the minority." In the U. S. Senate, Democrats are preparing to change the rules in order to deny protection of the minority as instituted by those who drew up the Constitution. 

By the way, I do think those who refuse vaccination hurt not only themselves, but others as well.

KEITH ARNOLD

Bryan

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Embarrassing behavior
Letters

Embarrassing behavior

Two similar processes currently are taking place with amazing differences. The Democrats in the Texas House have fled to Washington in an effo…

Response to fireworks incident
Letters

Response to fireworks incident

These words are in response to fireworks being set off in an East Bryan neighborhood. The city of Bryan has rules and fireworks are illegal in…

Letters

'We know their names'

Andrew Brown Jr., Michael Brown, George Floyd, Eric Garner, Willie McCoy, Duante Wright, Rayshard Brooks, Daniel Prude, Stephon Clark, Philand…

Hospitals need own blood centers
Letters

Hospitals need own blood centers

I gave blood this week at the Gulf Coast Blood Center mobile bus. The workers were efficient and polite and I was out of there in about an half hour.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert