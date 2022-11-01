 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Listens thoughtfully and prioritizes

I strongly endorse Wanda Watson for Precinct 4 county commissioner. Her background in finance and budgeting would lead to fiscal responsibility, and her administrative background would make her an effective member of the commissioner’s court.

As director of Texas A&M’s College of Medicine, Wanda Watson honed her leadership skills, and as a candidate for this office, she has traveled Precinct 4, hearing our concerns. Dedicated to the community, she would work full-time for Brazos County.

Wanda Watson listens thoughtfully, knows how to prioritize, and follows through. She has my vote.

ANNE RAYMOND

College Station

