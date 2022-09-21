Listen to singers of 'Lord's Prayer'

I read with interest Dan Deleon's column in Saturday's Eagle on the power and message of The Lord's Prayer.

What was missing in the discussion is the wonderful power of The Lord's Prayer set to music in 1935 by Albert Hay Malotte. The power of this prayer with the music is nearly overwhelming for me, especially when sung by great voices that make the music soar.

If you have not listened to "The Lord's Prayer" sung by Mario Lanza or Sergio Franchi, I will assume you have not experienced the far reach of this magnificent prayer.

I have listened to nearly all singers who have attempted the song, and in my opinion only the two above pull from this prayer its ultimate deep power and passion.

Both singers can be found on YouTube. Do yourself the favor: you will be moved.