Limitations possible on Second Amendment

There are some among us who think then Second Amendment is an absolute, without limitations on the ownership of guns. They are wrong.

All rights in the Constitution have limitations and most are limitations on what the federal government can do.

None of the freedoms in the constitution, are without limitations.

The Second Amendment was placed in the Constitution as a limitation on the federal government and a state right. Madison drafted this amendment after much criticism of Article 1 Section 8, which granted the federal government the power to raise and support an army and navy and to declare war.

Many citizens objected to this provision and feared the federal government would do the same that the British had done and turn the army on them.

Madison addressed this concern in the Federalist Papers. When drafting the Second Amendment, Madison refers to this controversy and saw the amendment as a way of protecting states and citizens from the abuse by the federal government. Discussion of individual ownership of guns, outside of state militias was not addressed.

One copy of the Second Amendment drafted by Madison said, “A well regulated militia, schooled in arms, being necessary to the security of a free state ... .”

Schooled in arms — what does that tell you about the original intention of a Founding Father? Since many today are so hung up on original intent, thought I would mention that.

Finally, keep in mind that the Revolutionary War was fought primarily with colonial militias and not by a colonial army. Under the Articles of Confederation, the national government was exceptionally weak. The drafters of the present Constitution and Second Amendment were of this mind set about armies. The Second Amendment gave states the right to maintain militias and each member of the militia provided their own weapon.

Congress can, and has in the past, limited gun owner ship. Semiautomatic rifles are not for hunting. They and their ammunition can and should be limited.

GARY HALTER

College Station