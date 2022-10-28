Lifetime of service to the community

Please join me in voting for the superb candidate for mayor of College Station: John Nichols.

He has been a model servant leader in many community roles over the years. Consider just a few of them: past president of such organizations as Arts Council of Brazos Valley, Brazos Valley Symphony Society, CS Youth Soccer Club, CS Noon Lions Club, and Blinn College Bryan Campus Advisory Committee. Chair of such groups as CS Planning & Zoning Commission, CS Parks & Recreation Board, and CS Appearance Committee.

Moreover, he currently serves with distinction as a member CS City Council as well as mayor pro-tem.

Through these roles and others, there has been a consistent pattern of servant leadership. What is this pattern: 1. Thinks strategically with the long term implications of decisions for multiple stakeholders; 2. Actively listens to others; 3. Weighs and often proposes constructive/creative alternatives; 4. Effectively communicates without hyperbole; and, 5. Behaves with the highest ethics and civility.

Nichols has effectively set forth the core priority issues if elected as mayor of CS. These have been well presented and are readily available thru a variety of sources such as the CS Association of Neighborhoods, which has endorsed Nichols for mayor. Space precludes my presentation of them here.

He is not the only model citizen and servant leader in the Nichols household. Carol, his spouse, also has served the community through a rich portfolio of community service contributions.

Please join with me in voting for John Nichols formayor of CS.

DON HELLRIEGEL

College Station