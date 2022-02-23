Lies are the oldest trick in the book

Six hundred fifty migrating people died along our southern border last year, but Joe Guzzardi explained in his column that going to an exclusive restaurant is more difficult. He said the restaurant was also more expensive, as if human smugglers do it for free.
He claimed that upon apprehension at the border, immigrants get sent into the U.S. for a new life replete with taxpayer-funded benefits. Meanwhile, in reality, a very large majority are expelled either immediately or after imprisonment.
And despite his claim of benefits, undocumented folks can’t get welfare, food stamps, Medicaid, Medicare, disability, unemployment, stimuluses, child tax credits, tax refunds, ACA subsidies or HUD assistance. All they can get are emergency Medicaid for pregnant women and WIC.
And, well, can we all just agree without any caveats that babies and pregnant moms should have food and doctor visits?
He calls immigrant kids going to school a “budget drain.” I don’t think Bryan schools should invite him as a motivational speaker on the value of an education any time soon. Undocumented people pay the same taxes that fund the schools as the rest of us.
Alarmingly, he claims that illegal immigration threatens the national sovereignty of the United States, and I’ve been meaning to scold my day-laborer friends for destroying the ability of the most powerful nation on earth to govern itself by … checks notes … moving?
And although 1/3 of U.S. adults have a criminal record, shockingly he claims that among 2 million migrants some have also committed a crime.
In order to justify treating immigrants like trash, we have to pretend to be their victims. Since that’s a lie, it can only be accomplished by lying more with nonsense arguments that other bigots are eager to gobble up to justify their immorality.
It’s the oldest trick in the book.
DAN KINIRY
Bryan