Lies are the oldest trick in the book

Six hundred fifty migrating people died along our southern border last year, but Joe Guzzardi explained in his column that going to an exclusive restaurant is more difficult. He said the restaurant was also more expensive, as if human smugglers do it for free.

He claimed that upon apprehension at the border, immigrants get sent into the U.S. for a new life replete with taxpayer-funded benefits. Meanwhile, in reality, a very large majority are expelled either immediately or after imprisonment.

And despite his claim of benefits, undocumented folks can’t get welfare, food stamps, Medicaid, Medicare, disability, unemployment, stimuluses, child tax credits, tax refunds, ACA subsidies or HUD assistance. All they can get are emergency Medicaid for pregnant women and WIC.

And, well, can we all just agree without any caveats that babies and pregnant moms should have food and doctor visits?