Religious teaching best left to parents

So our Texas legislators now want religion to be taught in public schools. Here’s a story about why that is such an awful idea.

I taught fourth grade in BISD for a number of years and one resource I used was the Weekly Reader. The issue I used one week had to do with dinosaurs and evolution and one of my students took exception to the content because he believed that the Adam and Eve tale was literal and it told how humans came to be. He took out his Bible and began to profess his strongly held belief. I thought, well, let’s see where this goes.

Another student spoke up saying that she believed the Adam and Eve tale was a fictional story about how humans came into existence. The entire class was rapt with attention as the two students debated and, predictably, eventually one of their classmates asked me, “Mr. Ogden, what do you think?”

Teachers usually form close relationships with their students and I had as well, and our students can be greatly influenced by what their teachers think and say. Now if I shared which side of the debate I agreed with I knew it would create great discord in the minds of probably half my students about a topic that should be left to the kids’ parents. So, what I said was this, “I think some people think the Adam and Eve story is actual and true, and some people think it’s simply a story about how humans came about.” And left it at that.

Ten-year-olds are no fools and they just looked at me surely thinking I’d copped out, but we moved on with me probably saying something like it was time to open your math books.

So what do you think? Should teachers be in the position of influencing kids’ religious beliefs, even if by doing so they contradict what parents are teaching at home?

Not me.

David Ogden

College Station

Lack of exemptions also lack of empathy

When Roe vs. Wade was overturned and Texas’s restrictive abortion trigger bans were implemented, I couldn’t help but think about my high-risk pregnancy. My son was born via C-section, but not without risk to my life. I almost bled out. Before I could even hold my son, my doctor informed me that if I became pregnant again, the chances were that my uterus would rupture. In other words, the child I would be carrying and I would die, leaving my husband a widower and my son motherless.

I’ve always felt that the government becoming involved in an individual’s health care decision is how heartless and cruel it can become for the individuals facing horrific choices. The fact is, life is messy and often tragic. There are times when there is no easy decision. That something shows a lack of empathy.

By letting bills carving out exemptions in certain cases for abortions languish, our state representatives are saying to me and countless others that our lives and health do not matter as much as winning their ‘culture war’ or imposing their black-and-white beliefs on individuals who will be the ones to bare the brunt of those decisions — and sometimes they’ll have to bare the brunt of burying their wives, mothers, daughters and other loved ones.

If I was unfortunate enough to get pregnant today, I realize it would be a death sentence in Texas. And I am not alone. Pregnancy, even a normal pregnancy, is fraught with risks and unforeseen circumstances. There is always a danger in just living life. But I ask our legislators to acknowledge that they can not foresee every circumstance and allow medical professionals to do their job—trying to save the patient in front of them.

Charity Stokes

Bryan