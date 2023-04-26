More to MatureWell impact than profit

President Shaw,

You message is more concerned, it seems, with money than with the well-being of your clientele at MatureWell. My spouse and I have enjoyed and benefited from the current status of the operation. We love the facility, the personnel, and the other patrons who are our age and so often reflect our own physical conditions.

I am not convinced that an effort has been made outside the constraints of profit-making. I also don’t think that the operation of such a small unit of such a much larger enterprise is existentially crucial to the survival of St. Joseph itself.

Finally, this has a bit more than a whiff of ageism about it.

James Hannah and Cecelia Hawkins

Bryan

Without tenure, top faculty will exit Texas

Maintaining academic tenure is critical for Texas. To preserve excellence our universities must be able to attract outstanding faculty. Outstanding faculty in turn attract outstanding students and conduct leading edge research. Without the possibility of tenure, Texas universities will be seen as second class. Top faculty candidates and their students will opt to go elsewhere. The tenure granting process provides an in-depth evaluation of a faculty member’s qualifications and potential impact. Without tenure as a gatekeeper, mediocre faculty will remain. Tenure can be seen as similar to Board Certification of medical doctors. Tenured faculty have been certified by that in-depth review and bring distinction and credibility to the institution.

Richard Miles

Bryan No on Burleson Co. Assistance District

The May 6 election includes a referendum in the unincorporated areas of Burleson County to create an Assistance District and raise the sales tax in that area by 1.5%. As is, 6.25% sales tax goes to the state. 0.5% across the county goes to the county. In incorporated areas, an additional 1.5% goes to the city for municipal services. By creating an Assistance District and raising the sales tax rate in unincorporated Burleson County, the Commissioner’s Court will be charging residents of unincorporated Burleson County 2% for countywide services while residents of incorporated Burleson County continue to pay just 0.5% for those same services. The Commissioners Court justifies this inequity as a simple revenue enhancement. Increased revenue for the county should not be the burden of unincorporated areas of the county.

This referendum already failed once. The Commissioner’s Court mistakenly thinks that the referendum was misunderstood. It was understood then, it is understood now, and it needs to fail again.

Robert A. Mitchell

Somerville