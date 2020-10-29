Letters for October 29

Candidate’s local activism links her to national issues

There are three things I find remarkable about my friend Jane Sherman, candidate for Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 2:

First, her housing platform is based on grassroots efforts to create change around homelessness, jobs and strengthening nonprofits. She has served as marketing director for B/CS Habitat for Humanity and is board president for Tiny Hope Village, working to create affordable housing for the Brazos County homeless.

Jane chaired the Brazos Valley International Association of Business Communicators, bringing nonprofit organizers and marketing experts together, and she is co-developing the app Jobbertunity, which in the midst of unprecedented job loss allows individuals to market their skills directly to customers.

The second thing I find remarkable about Jane is her commitment to community organizing and to family, which has been seen over a decade of coalitional work on her part in Texas and the Northeast. Through organizing, Jane brings people together in community, whether to clear land for affordable housing, or to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Her organizing shows her commitment to community as family.