Letters for November 9

Republican Party’s vision for a better government remains

I am a Republican.

I was one before Trump arrived.

I’m one now that he’s leaving.

We are a movement, not a man.

We stand for life, liberty and the dignity of the individual.

We believe government’s most noble task is to empower its citizens to pursue all that their heart and talents can achieve.

Smaller government isn’t the goal in itself. Better government is. A government focused on making our voices heard, helping our families prosper, securing our country against all threats, guiding our people to be more united, and respecting our God-given rights recognized in our Constitution.

Our republic isn’t perfect. But we believe our system is exceptional, because it places in our hearts the dream to make it so, and the ability to pursue that end in equality, justice and freedom.

I’m a Republican, and this week is the start of our new era.

Let’s lead the future.

Garrison Moratto

College Station