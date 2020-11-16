Letters for November 16

Regents fail to prioritize A&M faculty and staff

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents in August refused to approve merit increases and one-time bonuses for faculty and staff for the current fiscal year. Yet I note on Page A7 of The Eagle on Saturday that the very same board authorized the expenditure of $35 million to construct a new recreation center on campus, following on the heels of the recent refurbishment and enlargement of the existing Rec facility.

The faculty and staff who were denied recognition in the form of some small compensation were people who were given mere days in the spring semester to transform their courses into an online format and those who worked tirelessly to conduct the basic administrative business and student-service functions of the university seamlessly in the face of a serious epidemic. Numerous email messages from President Young and Provost Fierke have praised the commitment and resilience of staff and faculty in the face of an emergency situation, qualities that persist.

