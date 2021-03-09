Letters for March 9

Shared humanity is palpably real in these troubled times

When volunteering at the Brazos Center COVID-19 Vaccine site, I feel like I’m witnessing the best of the American can-do spirit, a community coming together to help one another, and the kindness of our interactions. With this incredible vaccine that science, the private sector, and our government created together in a year of chaos, confusion, and incredible tragedy.

One of the patients that came through for her vaccine a few weeks ago said that she cried when she got her appointment confirmation, and she cried thinking about all the people who have passed away from COVID-19 before being able to get the vaccine. Another patient drove 180 miles for his vaccine.

The day after, I was at work in the hospital. My partner intubated a deteriorating COVID patient from the floor in a negative pressure room in our recovery room, since our ICU was full. I couldn’t help but think of the words of the vaccine patient and how we have patients being intubated, critically ill, and still dying of COVID, with the vaccine in our hands. The irony and tragedy of that is heartbreaking for me.