Letters for March 21

I learned most of those things in civics and history classes (but don’t get me started on the current teaching of history in our schools).

STEVE SMITH

College Station

Maloney shows the leadership we need

Thank you, Dennis Maloney for your written outrage at the obscene charges “legally” made by utilities gouging the populace at large. Yours is the type of leadership we need at every level throughout our state, nation and localities in our society.

The contracts initiated, signed and accepted in this case reveal the result of bad intentions by some with avarice in their hearts to ignorance of others when they knew not what they were signing on behalf of the people.

We all can speculate as to what has happened, but wouldn’t it be nice if documents were clearly available to the populace where causes were self evident? If so, there would be no need for “special investigations” for we easily would know the culprits and vote the rascals out!