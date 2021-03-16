Letters for March 16

A good neighbor saved a Bryan family from disaster
When a fire erupted on East 28th Street in Bryan on Feb. 25 just before noon, the residents were fortunate that neighbor Betty Smith noticed smoke coming from the top of the house. She told her granddaughter to call 911 and ran to the house.
By the time she reached the front door, the flames engulfed the top floor and were breaking glass and shooting from the windows. She banged on the door and, when she saw people were inside, she helped get them outside to safety, covering them with blankets. She rescued them.
Thank you, Betty, for your bravery.
JANE RILEY
Bryan
Thanks to Wickson Creek Utility District for clean water
I want to thank Wickson Creek Special Utility District for working around the clock to restore safe water to its customers. Utility interruptions such as this are to be expected with such unprecedented cold.
Millions of our fellow Texans experienced similar issues. Perhaps we should think twice before getting irate at Wickson Creek employees, for they were hit with as big a surprise as health care workers experienced with COVID.
My seven weeks as an underground missionary in Communist Poland taught me to be thankful for the U.S.A. and be patient when amenities are unavailable for a brief time.
ROBERT W. RATCLIFFE
Bryan