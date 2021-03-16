Letters for March 16

A good neighbor saved a Bryan family from disaster

When a fire erupted on East 28th Street in Bryan on Feb. 25 just before noon, the residents were fortunate that neighbor Betty Smith noticed smoke coming from the top of the house. She told her granddaughter to call 911 and ran to the house.

By the time she reached the front door, the flames engulfed the top floor and were breaking glass and shooting from the windows. She banged on the door and, when she saw people were inside, she helped get them outside to safety, covering them with blankets. She rescued them.

Thank you, Betty, for your bravery.

JANE RILEY

Bryan

Thanks to Wickson Creek Utility District for clean water