Letters for June 18

Where to begin to discredit recent letter?
It is hard adequately to discredit Tyrone Gormley’s comments (Eagle, June 10) describing President Donald Trump with nine derogatory words and as the worst American president ever. There is no constructive purpose there. The appearance and personal conduct of an American president is subservient to his accomplishments for the American people.
Presidents John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, and Bill Clinton lacked moral conviction, but accomplished well for America. President Trump’s presentation was not polished, but so what? He accomplished positively, too.
President Joe Biden has not “drained the swamp” of “immoral career politicians in D.C.” They always have been there and always will be there. Don’t forget the lies about Trump clearing the way for a “photo op” near the church and the false claims against Brett Kavanaugh and Trump’s Russian collusion. Are those accusers gone?
Gormley claims President Biden will handle correctly the following:
• Energy -– Under Trump we were energy independent; not now.
• Border control is a mess and was under control.
• Law And order -- Criminal activity is rising quickly over most of America.
• Foreign policy –- There was respectful stability; now there is dangerous testing of our appeasement/weakness.
• Economy –- Inflation and the debt are rising, as are problems with employment and disappointing growth.
• Climate change –- value of any policy is yet to be determined.
• Trump’s contribution to vaccination development is not contestable.
Also, Gormley failed to comment on President Biden’s lack of freedom to answer questions or to connect with the people. There is truth in reality.
FRED G. ANDERSON
Bryan
Let voters decide when to hold elections
The College Station City Council should place a proposition on the November ballot that would allow voters to move our city’s elections to odd numbered years.
This would benefit our city’s government by separating our elections from the divisive partisan elections, and focusing voters’ attention on the elections that most affect their daily lives.
Opponents will note two apparent disadvantages of this move.
First, they will point to cost. While elections are not free, their cost is small when compared to the millions the city spends every year. Moreover, school board elections are held every year, so this is not a new election.
Second, opponents will worry that fewer people will vote in odd numbered years. As a former mayor, however, I know that effective democracy requires not only many voters, but voters who are well-informed. When voters show up to vote for president or senate, they often are surprised by the city races at the end of the ballot and end up voting essentially at random, giving significant advantage to candidates with familiar-sounding names or those listed first.
Moving city elections to odd-numbered years would reduce the cost to candidates. In high-profile national elections, our city candidates compete for attention not only with their opponents, but with the U.S. presidential candidates. Hence, thousands must be spent to get name recognition, creating an advantage for the wealthy or those connected to wealth.
Making this change would not suppress or enhance anybody’s vote; that remains unchanged. Instead, it makes it easier for candidates to communicate their positions and easier for voters to obtain the information needed to make informed decisions. It would lead to better democratic processes to elect the leaders who make the important decisions that directly affect our daily lives.