Letters for June 18

Opponents will note two apparent disadvantages of this move.

First, they will point to cost. While elections are not free, their cost is small when compared to the millions the city spends every year. Moreover, school board elections are held every year, so this is not a new election.

Second, opponents will worry that fewer people will vote in odd numbered years. As a former mayor, however, I know that effective democracy requires not only many voters, but voters who are well-informed. When voters show up to vote for president or senate, they often are surprised by the city races at the end of the ballot and end up voting essentially at random, giving significant advantage to candidates with familiar-sounding names or those listed first.

Moving city elections to odd-numbered years would reduce the cost to candidates. In high-profile national elections, our city candidates compete for attention not only with their opponents, but with the U.S. presidential candidates. Hence, thousands must be spent to get name recognition, creating an advantage for the wealthy or those connected to wealth.