Letters for January 11

I thought Tom Kiske’s contrasting of the rationalism of late 17th century enlightenment thinkers to the D.C. rioters in Friday’s paper was odd. After all, just a few decades later, the pupils of secular French enlightenment did far worse than put their peasant boots on a royal’s desk in the bloodbath of the French Revolution.

Sorry, but no nation, not even one as great as ours, is “perfectible.” Such rigid demands for utopian outcomes, racial, electoral or otherwise, is part of our current problem. The American Revolution played out much differently, largely because most of our founders recognized that only God and not government was capable of fulfilling such desires.

From the left or right, politics as religion looks much the same, and it isn’t a pretty picture, much less a more perfect union. With all the knowledge of human history now at our fingertips, it is clear that what we lack is enlightened hearts.

Matt Poling

College Station