Letters for February 11

DONNA HANNA-CALVERT

College Station

Pete Sessions is independent and available to constituents

In response to Hub Kennady’s column, I wanted to clarify some points about Pete Sessions. Pete is a fiscal conservative. In fact he worked on the last balanced budgets we had from 1998-2001.

Pete is not a carpetbagger. He was born and raised in Waco, the northern part of Texas Congressional District 17. In 1996, he was elected to Congress from that district. The redistricting in 2000 moved him to a district in Dallas. He then recruited Bill Flores to run for his vacated seat.

Yes, he lost his post-redistributing seat in Dallas in 2018. The influx of Democrats in Houston and Dallas caused many Republicans to lose their seats, and Pete was one of them.

Pete moved back to Waco and ran for Congress once again to serve the people of District 17. He ran in a very strong field of 12. He ended up in a runoff with Bill Flores’ choice, Renee Swann, and you know the rest.