Letter wrongly attacks character

Sara Salzer’s letter (Eagle, Oct. 22) was a shock to us in her attack on the character of Dennis Maloney, a candidate for reelection for College Station City Council.

Obviously, Salzer knows very little about this man who has, for years, selflessly served our city out of caring and concern for its rapid development.

Salzer should have researched the background of Maloney before attacking him for “harboring bigotry and prejudice against Spanish-speaking people.” Dennis’ lovely wife of many years is a graduate of Texas A&M, and a retired school teacher. She is Hispanic.

Shame on Salzer for her letter labeling Dennis Maloney as a bigot. He has served our city in many capacities including the Planning and Zoning Commission as well as on the city council.

His interest is in the preservation of this amazing community that started as a railroad station in support of his alma mater, Texas A&M.

AIMEE and DWIGHT ALLEN

College Station