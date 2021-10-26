 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter wrongly attacks character
0 comments

Letter wrongly attacks character

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sara Salzer’s letter (Eagle, Oct. 22) was a shock to us in her attack on the character of Dennis Maloney, a candidate for reelection for College Station City Council.

Obviously, Salzer knows very little about this man who has, for years, selflessly served our city out of caring and concern for its rapid development.

Salzer should have researched the background of Maloney before attacking him for “harboring bigotry and prejudice against Spanish-speaking people.” Dennis’ lovely wife of many years is a graduate of Texas A&M, and a retired school teacher. She is Hispanic.  

Shame on Salzer for her letter labeling Dennis Maloney as a bigot. He has served our city in many capacities including the Planning and Zoning Commission as well as on the city council.

His interest is in the preservation of this amazing community that started as a railroad station in support of his alma mater, Texas A&M.

AIMEE and DWIGHT ALLEN

College Station

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Incumbent serves with integrity
Letters

Incumbent serves with integrity

I have known Dennis Maloney for many years. I had the pleasure of serving with him on the College Station City Council, and he is one of the m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert