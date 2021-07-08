Letter had three fallacies

A letter writer (Eagle, June 28) makes several assertions that I feel need challenging. Here are three:

“Paul … never met Jesus” – Paul had a life-changing encounter with the resurrected Jesus.

“None of the gospel writers ever met Jesus” – Matthew and Luke were two of his disciples.

“The universe did not have a creator. It came about spontaneously from nothing.” – Really? Things can just come from nothing, with no help?

Lee Strobel’s excellent book The Case for a Creator: A Journalist Investigates Scientific Evidence That Points Toward God, is a well-researched book for this writer and all of us to read.

For me, I know when I look at the night sky, I am in awe and thank God for the wonderful universe only He could have created.

STEVE McDANIEL

College Station