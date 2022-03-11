Let's take care of all our children

Recently, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott asserted that life-affirming care and support of transgender youth should be considered as "child abuse."

While I wholeheartedly disagree with these claims, I want to focus my letter on my support of our transgender children here in the Brazos Valley.

To our trans kiddos and youth, we love you and support you on your journey to being your most authentic self. You are beloved and beautiful human beings and have inherent dignity and worth simply for being yourself.

I stand with you and your families.

To the parents and families who affirm their trans children, I applaud and support you. How awesome it is to have a child who is so in touch with their own identity that they live as their most authentic self! You are doing the right thing.

To our community, our children of Bryan-College Station include transgender children. Take the time to voice your support and let others know that we unequivocally stand with our transgender children, youth and adults. Our community is stronger together.

Let’s take care of our children.

ALLISON FABER

Bryan